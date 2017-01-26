U.S. Army paratroopers on the C-17 Globemaster preparing jump at North Auxiliary Airfield in Orangeburg, S.C. on Jan. 26, 2017. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conducted Operation Anvil this Airborne Jump for Jumpmasters to perform their duties and for jumpers to maintain currency for jump status.

