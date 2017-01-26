(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Anvil [Image 20 of 20]

    Operation Anvil

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Spc. Terrell Maxwell 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Berner, 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) preparing for a night jump on a C-17 Globemaster at North Auxiliary Airfield in Orangeburg, S.C. on Jan. 26, 2017. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conducted Operation Anvil this Airborne Jump for Jumpmasters to perform their duties and for jumpers to maintain currency for jump status.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 20:19
    Photo ID: 3128868
    VIRIN: 170126-A-AG530-0143
    Resolution: 3744x5616
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Anvil [Image 1 of 20], by SPC Terrell Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    C-17
    412th Civil Affairs Battalion
    450th Civil Affairs Battalion
    982nd Combat Camera Company
    Airborne Jump
    Mass Tac
    T-11
    Beaver Drop zone
    Operation Avil
    350th Civil Affairs Brigade

