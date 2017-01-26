U.S. Army Capt. Teillon, 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) Commander preparing to put on the T-11 parachute to at North Auxiliary Airfield in Orangeburg, S.C. on Jan. 26, 2017. The 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conducted Operation Anvil this Airborne Jump for Jumpmasters to perform their duties and for jumpers to maintain currency for jump status.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 20:19
|Photo ID:
|3128893
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-AG530-0463
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Anvil [Image 1 of 20], by SPC Terrell Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT