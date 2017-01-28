Sergeant Dana Veneskey, from the 338th Army Band, performs taps during the President William McKinley wreath-laying ceremony in Canton, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 15:55
|Photo ID:
|3128670
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-SX453-151
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|CANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Taps for McKinley [Image 1 of 4], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
McKinley Honored During Annual Birthday Commemoration
