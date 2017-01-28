(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Taps for McKinley [Image 1 of 4]

    Taps for McKinley

    CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Regional Support Command

    Sergeant Dana Veneskey, from the 338th Army Band, performs taps during the President William McKinley wreath-laying ceremony in Canton, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 15:55
    Photo ID: 3128670
    VIRIN: 170128-A-SX453-151
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: CANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taps for McKinley [Image 1 of 4], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Taps for McKinley
    Saluting the Wreath
    Placing the Wreath
    Prayer

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McKinley Honored During Annual Birthday Commemoration

    President
    Wreath Laying
    McKinley
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Ohio
    U.S. Army
    Fort McCoy
    Canton
    88th RSC

