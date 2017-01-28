Brigadier Gen. Stephen E. Strand, left, deputy commanding general for the 88th Regional Support Command, and Chaplain (Maj.) Scott Hagen, the deputy command chaplain for the 88th RSC, salute the wreath they placed at the President William McKinley bust on behalf of the President of the United States during the ceremony marking McKinley's birthday, Jan. 28, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 15:55
|Photo ID:
|3128669
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-SX453-138
|Resolution:
|4013x2848
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|CANTON, OH, US
This work, Saluting the Wreath [Image 1 of 4], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
McKinley Honored During Annual Birthday Commemoration
