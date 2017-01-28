(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prayer [Image 4 of 4]

    Prayer

    CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Regional Support Command

    Chaplain (Maj.) Scott Hagen, the deputy command chaplain for the 88th Regional Support Command, delivers the welcome prayer for the President William McKinley wreath-laying ceremony at the site of his Canton, Ohio, library and museum, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 15:55
    Photo ID: 3128665
    VIRIN: 170128-A-SX453-084
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: CANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prayer [Image 1 of 4], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

