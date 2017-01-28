Chaplain (Maj.) Scott Hagen, the deputy command chaplain for the 88th Regional Support Command, delivers the welcome prayer for the President William McKinley wreath-laying ceremony at the site of his Canton, Ohio, library and museum, Jan. 28, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 15:55
|Photo ID:
|3128665
|VIRIN:
|170128-A-SX453-084
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|CANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prayer [Image 1 of 4], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
McKinley Honored During Annual Birthday Commemoration
