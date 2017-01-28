Brigadier Gen. Stephen E. Strand, right, deputy commanding general for the 88th Regional Support Command, places a wreath at the President William McKinley bust on behalf of the President of the United States during the ceremony marking McKinley's birthday, Jan. 28, 2017. Assisting Strand is Chaplain (Maj.) Scott Hagen, the deputy command chaplain for the 88th RSC.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 15:55 Photo ID: 3128666 VIRIN: 170128-A-SX453-105 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.71 MB Location: CANTON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Placing the Wreath [Image 1 of 4], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.