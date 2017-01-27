Maritime Disaster Prevention Center (MDPC) personnel discuss operations and strategies during a spill training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017. The MDPC handles all spills outside the air station and assists in events that cannot be contained to the air station. The air station conducts an annual spill training exercise to evaluate response time, efficiency and to prepare for any spills that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.28.2017 06:29 Photo ID: 3128435 VIRIN: 170127-M-ON157-0334 Resolution: 4844x3229 Size: 7.95 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harboring spills [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.