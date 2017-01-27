Maritime Disaster Prevention Center (MDPC) personnel discuss operations and strategies during a spill training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017. The MDPC handles all spills outside the air station and assists in events that cannot be contained to the air station. The air station conducts an annual spill training exercise to evaluate response time, efficiency and to prepare for any spills that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 06:29
|Photo ID:
|3128435
|VIRIN:
|170127-M-ON157-0334
|Resolution:
|4844x3229
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Harboring spills [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
