Harboring spills

Facilities personnel place a drum skimmer in the south retention pond during a spill training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017. The drum skimmer is used to skim the top of the water and pump oil and fuel into an evacuation truck where it can be secured. The air station conducts an annual spill training exercise to evaluate response time, efficiency and to prepare for any spills that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

