    Harboring spills [Image 10 of 10]

    Harboring spills

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class, Jason McNealy, left, and U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class, Matthew Mora, with harbor operations, right, deploy a boom into the south retention pond during a spill training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017. The boom is used during spills to corral oil and fuel into controlled areas. The air station conducts an annual spill training exercise to evaluate response time, efficiency and to prepare for any spills that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 06:28
    Photo ID: 3128421
    VIRIN: 170127-M-ON157-0011
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harboring spills [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

