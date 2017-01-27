Harboring spills

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Matthew Mora, left, and U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class, Jason McNealy, with harbor operations, right, work together to get a rope to U.S. Navy Engineman 3rd Class Elizabeth Rodriguez, with harbor operations, during a spill training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017. The air station conducts an annual spill training exercise to evaluate response time, efficiency and to prepare for any spills that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 06:29
Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
