BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Pfc. Javion Adams, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, greats the snowstorm with a smile outside his guard station at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Jan. 23.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 03:25
|Photo ID:
|3128381
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-SU512-140
|Resolution:
|624x1264
|Size:
|277.07 KB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1CD RSSB Soldiers Conduct security at BAF [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Lasonya Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
