    1CD RSSB Soldiers Conduct security at BAF [Image 4 of 6]

    1CD RSSB Soldiers Conduct security at BAF

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Lasonya Morales 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Spc. Rebekah Wall, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, pulls security with a Bosnian Soldier at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Jan. 23.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 03:25
    Photo ID: 3128377
    VIRIN: 170123-A-SU512-141
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1CD RSSB Soldiers Conduct security at BAF [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Lasonya Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    Security Platoon
    OFS
    1CD RSSB

