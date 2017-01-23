Spc. Rebekah Wall, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, pulls security at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Jan. 23.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 03:25
|Photo ID:
|3128378
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-SU512-140
|Resolution:
|1040x3232
|Size:
|570.67 KB
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1CD RSSB Soldiers Conduct security at BAF [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Lasonya Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
