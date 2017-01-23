BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan—Soldiers assigned to security platoon, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Special Troops Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, conduct security measures at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, regardless of the weather conditions.
This work, 1CD RSSB Soldiers conduct security at BAF [Image 1 of 6], by SFC Lasonya Morales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
