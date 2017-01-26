Commanding General awards top performers in the 1st Marine Logistics Group

U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, sergeant major of 1st Marine Logistics Group passes the Junior Sailor of the Quarter award to Brig. Gen. David A. Ottignon, commanding general of the 1st MLG, to present to HN2 Amber Barak at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan 26, 2017. Barak is a hospital corpsman with Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st MLG. During this ceremony, Marines and Sailors received awards based on stellar performance, excellent leadership, and outstanding unit safety contributions during the quarter or year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske)

