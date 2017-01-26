U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. David A. Ottignon, commanding general of the 1st Marine Logistics Group, presents Lance Cpl. Alex McClain with the Marine of the Quarter award at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan 26, 2017. McClain is a bulk fuel specialist with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st MLG. During this ceremony, Marines and Sailors received awards based on stellar performance, excellent leadership, and outstanding unit safety contributions during the quarter or year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:21 Photo ID: 3127505 VIRIN: 180127-M-QP663-105 Resolution: 4877x3251 Size: 8.76 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General awards top performers in the 1st Marine Logistics Group [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.