    Commanding General awards top performers in the 1st Marine Logistics Group [Image 4 of 6]

    Commanding General awards top performers in the 1st Marine Logistics Group

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. David A. Ottignon, commanding general of the 1st Marine Logistics Group, presents HN1 Brittany Kimmins with the Senior Sailor of the Quarter award at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan 26, 2017. Kimmins is a hospital corpsman with 1st Dental Battalion, 1st MLG. During this ceremony, Marines and Sailors received awards based on stellar performance, excellent leadership, and outstanding unit safety contributions during the quarter or year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:21
    Photo ID: 3127508
    VIRIN: 180127-M-QP663-128
    Resolution: 5098x3399
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding General awards top performers in the 1st Marine Logistics Group [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

