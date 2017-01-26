Commanding General awards top performers in the 1st Marine Logistics Group

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. David A. Ottignon, commanding general of the 1st Marine Logistics Group, presents Sgt. Excer Rivera with the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter award and the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year award at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 26, 2017. Rivera is an engineer assistant with Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st MLG. During this ceremony, Marines and Sailors received awards based on stellar performance, excellent leadership, and outstanding unit safety contributions during the quarter or year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske)

