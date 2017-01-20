Spc. Anthony Kemp (center) displays his Army Achievement Medal citation as he stands with 1st Sgt. Jerry Tuttle and Capt. Elizabeth Collins, all assigned to Co. D, 29th Bde. Engineer Bn., 3rd Bde. Combat Team, 25th Inf. Div. Kemp, a native of Miami, Fla., rendered lifesaving aid by applying a tourniquet to an injured civilian in Wahiawa on Dec. 2, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:10 Photo ID: 3127489 VIRIN: 170120-A-EL056-003 Resolution: 4339x3880 Size: 1.82 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.