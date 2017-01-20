‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Spc. Anthony Kemp, an intelligence analyst assigned to Company D, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Bde. Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, received an award, here, Jan. 20, for providing lifesaving aid to a civilian.



It was a quiet late afternoon, Dec. 2, 2016, for Kemp, until he heard the pained screams from a resident outside his Wahiawa home.



Kemp said he saw a neighbor trying to free his leg from a pit bull. The man had kicked off the dog once only to have it latch back onto his leg again, tearing a large chunk of the individual’s calf.



“When I went down there, the pit bull was still running around a little bit, but a neighbor got it under control,” he said.



He then proceeded to provide medical aid by elevating the injured man’s leg against a fence, to lessen the bleeding.



“I ran across the street to my car, because we were getting ready for (Exercise) Yama Sakura. I had my FLC (fighting load carrier) in my trunk,” he said. “I got my tourniquet out of the medic bag and ran back over, and put it on his thigh to help stop the bleeding.”



Afterward, a call was placed to 911 for emergency medical care for the severely injured civilian.



Kemp attributed his ability to provide rapid aid to his Combat Lifesaver Course (CLS) he first took in basic training and later during a refresher course.



“I feel that the average person might think to put the tourniquet right around the wound, but I always remembered high and tight,” he said, “so I went above the injury, even above the knee cap. I put it on his thigh.”



Kemp demonstrated personal courage by providing assistance and treatment to a community member that was attacked by a dog, said 1st Lt. Joseph Salmento, platoon leader, Co. D, 29th BEB.



“Despite the dog acting aggressively and repeatedly mauling the victim, Spc. Kemp with the assistance of a bystander, proceeded to separate the dog from the victim’s leg,” Salmento said. “Then, he properly diagnosed the victim with arterial hemorrhaging in the leg and correctly applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. In addition, he kept the victim calm until first responders arrived. His actions saved the victim’s life.”



Kemp’s squad leader, Cpl. Jason Bride, Co. D, 29th BEB, said he was glad Kemp was there to help the victim by using his military training.



“He didn’t hesitate,” Bride said. “He went over there to give a civilian help, and he actually knew what to do as he was trained. He already had a good idea of how to take care of this situation. He’s a great Soldier.”

