Spc. Anthony Kemp, intelligence analyst, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, receives an Army Achievement Medal from Lt. Col. Barrett Emenheiser, commander, 29th BEB, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 20, 2017. Kemp, a native of Miami, Fla., rendered lifesaving aid by applying a tourniquet to an injured civilian in Wahiawa on Dec. 2, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:09 Photo ID: 3127486 VIRIN: 170120-A-EL056-001 Resolution: 6016x4000 Size: 1.86 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.