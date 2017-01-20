(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Wayfinder' renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident

    ‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Spc. Anthony Kemp, intelligence analyst, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, receives an Army Achievement Medal from Lt. Col. Barrett Emenheiser, commander, 29th BEB, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on Jan. 20, 2017. Kemp, a native of Miami, Fla., rendered lifesaving aid to an injured civilian in Wahiawa on Dec. 2, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:09
    Photo ID: 3127488
    VIRIN: 170120-A-EL056-002
    Resolution: 4682x3788
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident
    ‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident
    ‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident

    ‘Wayfinder’ renders lifesaving aid to Wahiawa resident

    25th Infantry Division

