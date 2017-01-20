NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution

SAN ANTONIO - (Jan. 20, 2017) Recuiters assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio volunteered at the Salvation Army in support of the Feed the Hungry Volunteer Food Distribution program. Recruiting America's best and brightest into naval service is not the only mission for recruiters of NRD San Antonio, but also giving back to the community in which they recruit. (U.S. Navy Photo by NCC Owen Johnson, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)

