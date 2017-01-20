(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution [Image 1 of 2]

    NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO - (Jan. 20, 2017) Recuiters assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio volunteered at the Salvation Army in support of the Feed the Hungry Volunteer Food Distribution program. Recruiting America's best and brightest into naval service is not the only mission for recruiters of NRD San Antonio, but also giving back to the community in which they recruit. (U.S. Navy Photo by NCC Owen Johnson, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:07
    Photo ID: 3126981
    VIRIN: 170120-N-ND850-002
    Resolution: 2400x1800
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution [Image 1 of 2], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Community Service

