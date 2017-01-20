SAN ANTONIO - (Jan. 20, 2017) Recuiters assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio volunteered at the Salvation Army in support of the Feed the Hungry Volunteer Food Distribution program. Recruiting America's best and brightest into naval service is not the only mission for recruiters of NRD San Antonio, but also giving back to the community in which they recruit. (U.S. Navy Photo by NCC Owen Johnson, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 15:07
|Photo ID:
|3126981
|VIRIN:
|170120-N-ND850-002
|Resolution:
|2400x1800
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution [Image 1 of 2], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
