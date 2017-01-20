(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution [Image 2 of 2]

    NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Recruiting Command

    SAN ANTONIO - (Jan. 20, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Lucius Stalworth, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Hollywood Park, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio, volunteered at the Salvation Army in support of the Feed the Hungry Volunteer Food Distribution program. Stalworth, a native of Bangs, Texas, is a 2008 graduate from Bangs High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2009. (U.S. Navy Photo by NCC Owen Johnson, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:07
    Photo ID: 3126979
    VIRIN: 170120-N-ND850-001
    Resolution: 1800x2400
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: BANGS, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution
    NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution

    TAGS

    Community Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT