SAN ANTONIO - (Jan. 20, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Lucius Stalworth, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Hollywood Park, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio, volunteered at the Salvation Army in support of the Feed the Hungry Volunteer Food Distribution program. Stalworth, a native of Bangs, Texas, is a 2008 graduate from Bangs High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2009. (U.S. Navy Photo by NCC Owen Johnson, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:07 Photo ID: 3126979 VIRIN: 170120-N-ND850-001 Resolution: 1800x2400 Size: 1.75 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: BANGS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.