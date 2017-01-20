NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution

SAN ANTONIO - (Jan. 20, 2017) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Lucius Stalworth, a recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Hollywood Park, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio, volunteered at the Salvation Army in support of the Feed the Hungry Volunteer Food Distribution program. Stalworth, a native of Bangs, Texas, is a 2008 graduate from Bangs High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2009. (U.S. Navy Photo by NCC Owen Johnson, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released)
