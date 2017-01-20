NRD San Antonio Recruiters assist Salvation Army with Food Distribution

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO - (Jan. 20, 2017) Recuiters assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD)...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO - (Jan. 20, 2017) Recuiters assigned to Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio volunteered at the Salvation Army in support of the Feed the Hungry Volunteer Food Distribution program. Recruiting America's best and brightest into naval service is not the only mission for recruiters of NRD San Antonio, but also giving back to the community in which they recruit. (U.S. Navy Photo by NCC Owen Johnson, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (Jan. 20, 2017) Recruiting America’s best and brightest into naval service is not the only mission for recruiters assigned to Navy Recruiting District San Antonio, but also giving back to the community in which they recruit.



Sailors assigned to Navy Recruiting Stations (NRS) De Zavala, Ingram, Hollywood Park, and Mercado volunteered at the Salvation Army to support the Feed the Hungry Volunteer Food Distribution program.

Chief Navy Counselor Owen Johnson, the division leading chief petty officer for Division Four who oversees the four recruiting stations, stated that his recruiters were able to take time out of their busy schedules to contribute and volunteer their time.



“It was important to show the community that we support those who a less fortunate than us,” said, Johnson, a Lynchburg, Va., native. “It also demonstrates our commitment to community service.”

Eighteen recruiters helped bag and package food to include unloading food trucks.



“We also carried food boxes from the site to people’s vehicles,” said Johnson. “This provided us with opportunities to speak with the people about their Navy and what we do as recruiters.”



Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Lucius Stalworth with NRS Hollywood Park, who was homeless prior to joining the Navy, stated volunteering at the event was a humbling experience.



“For me, it brought back some reality of my past,” said Stalworth, a native of Bangs, Texas, who is serving his second year as a recruiter. “I’ve been in that situation before joining the Navy and it feels to be provided the opportunity to good give back.”



NRD San Antonio is comprised 146 recruiters assigned to 33 Navy Recruiter Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations located throughout 126,000 square miles of Texas territory, spanning from Waco, west to Midland/Odessa, southwest towards El Paso, southeast along the Rio Grande Valley, and west of College Station.