    Wheel, Tire shop ensure planes fly [Image 1 of 5]

    Wheel, Tire shop ensure planes fly

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Hyatt, 100th Maintenance Squadron aero repair journeyman, removes a phenolic ring from a tire after separating the wheel and tire assembly Jan. 20, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. The ring helps stop the two pieces from grinding metal on metal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)

