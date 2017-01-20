U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Hyatt, 100th Maintenance Squadron aero repair journeyman, places a wheel and tire assembly onto a wheel clamp Jan. 20, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. The wheel clamp ensure proper disassembly of the wheel and tire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 06:01
|Photo ID:
|3126042
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-WZ808-1046
|Resolution:
|4016x5616
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wheel, Tire shop ensure planes fly [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Christine Halan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT