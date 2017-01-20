Wheel, Tire shop ensure planes fly

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Hyatt, 100th Maintenance Squadron aero repair journeyman, places a tire into a bead breaker Jan. 20, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. The bead breaker breaks two beads which connect the tire and wheel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)

