U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Hyatt, 100th Maintenance Squadron aero repair journeyman, collects and inspects bolts, nuts and washers from a wheel and tire assembly Jan. 20, 2017, on RAF Mildenhall, England. There are more than 50 nuts, bolts and washers joining the assembly together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 06:01 Photo ID: 3126044 VIRIN: 170120-F-WZ808-1057 Resolution: 5788x4016 Size: 2.55 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wheel, Tire shop ensure planes fly [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Christine Halan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.