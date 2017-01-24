KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Left to right, Col. Alex Wells, deputy commanding officer, 7th Mission Support Command, Sgt. Erin Hodge, office of the surgeon; Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Brown, senior enlisted leader; Spc. Baholo Maphiri, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion and Sgt. Peter Bickelhaupt, HHC, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, pose for a picture Jan. 24, 2017 after the Best Warrior Competition award ceremony. Maphiri won the enlisted BWC category, while Hodge won the noncommissioned officer BWC in a close contest with Bickelhaupt. The two winners are now scheduled to compete in the 21st TSC and U.S. Army Reserve Command's BWCs as the 7th MSC representatives.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 05:34
|Photo ID:
|3126034
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-NP785-208
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 9], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT