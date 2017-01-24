SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Left to right, Col. Alex Wells, deputy commanding officer, 7th Mission Support Command, Sgt. Erin Hodge, office of the surgeon; Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Brown, senior enlisted leader; Spc. Baholo Maphiri, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 457th Civil Affairs Battalion and Sgt. Peter Bickelhaupt, HHC, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, pose for a picture Jan. 24, 2017 after the Best Warrior Competition award ceremony. Maphiri won the enlisted BWC category, while Hodge won the noncommissioned officer BWC in a close contest with Bickelhaupt. The two winners are now scheduled to compete in the 21st TSC and U.S. Army Reserve Command's BWCs as the 7th MSC representatives.

