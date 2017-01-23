KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Sgt. Peter Bickelhaupt, from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, 7th Mission Support Command, completes facing moves while sergeants major inspect his uniform during the 7th MSC noncommissioned officer Best Warrior Competition sergeant major board, Jan. 23, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 05:34
|Photo ID:
|3126030
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-NP785-284
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 9], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT