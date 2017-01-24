KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Sgt. Erin Hodge, from the office of the surgeon, 7th Mission Support Command, hurries during the 7th MSC noncommissioned officer Best Warrior Competition ruck march, Jan. 24, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 05:34
|Photo ID:
|3126037
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-NP785-094
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 9], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT