KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Sgt. Erin Hodge, from the office of the surgeon, 7th Mission Support Command, right, evacuates a simulated Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear casualty during the noncommissioned officer Best Warrior Competition Jan. 23, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 05:34
|Photo ID:
|3126027
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-NP785-221
|Resolution:
|4896x3264
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 9], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
SPC Maphiri and SGT Hodge win 7th MSC Best Warrior Competition
