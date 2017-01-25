(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prepare to move

    Prepare to move

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing

    Patrice Hickey, exercise physiologist, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, prepares an Airman for an inline lounge Jan. 25 at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The inline lounge is one of the seven movement assessments during a Functional Movement Screen, which is part of the Meeting Mission Objectives via Exercises (MOVE) program. FMS uses seven different assessments to identify weak and improper movement patterns. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

