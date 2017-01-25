Patrice Hickey, exercise physiologist, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, evaluates an Airman conducting a hurdle step assessment Jan. 25 at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The hurdle step is one of the seven movement assessments of the Functional Movement Screen, which is part of the Meeting Mission Objectives via Exercises (MOVE) program. FMS uses seven different assessments to identify weak and improper movement patterns. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 10:56
|Photo ID:
|3124335
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-GE255-015
|Resolution:
|4968x3838
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hold it, Hold it... [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT