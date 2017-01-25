(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hold it, Hold it... [Image 1 of 3]

    Hold it, Hold it...

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing

    Patrice Hickey, exercise physiologist, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, evaluates an Airman conducting a hurdle step assessment Jan. 25 at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The hurdle step is one of the seven movement assessments of the Functional Movement Screen, which is part of the Meeting Mission Objectives via Exercises (MOVE) program. FMS uses seven different assessments to identify weak and improper movement patterns. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 10:56
    Photo ID: 3124335
    VIRIN: 170125-F-GE255-015
    Resolution: 4968x3838
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hold it, Hold it... [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

