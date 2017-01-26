MOVE program created to help Airmen with strength and conditioning

“The end goal was to establish a Wing standard strength and conditioning program to minimize the effect of Intel jobs,” said William. “The Intel lifestyle includes lots of sitting, poor flexibility and strength, all of which can be corrected easily.”



MOVE also provides a structured approach to physical development which may help Air Force members succeed on physical training test, according to William.



“The Air Force spends a great deal of money and time investing in our Airmen to make sure they are mentally and technically able to work on robust weapon systems; and we execute our assigned missions with deadly accuracy,” said William. “But, when it comes to developing the complete continuum of fitness for individuals, I thought there was something missing, and the MOVE program was designed to fill that need.”



Physical training failures also played a part in the creation of the MOVE program.



“We want to come up with the best case scenario to set these folks up for success,” said Hickey, referring to those Airmen who have difficulty with physical training. “Usually, it’s not a matter of ‘I need to go out and exercise,’ instead, it’s really about changing their movement patterns, and not just exercising, but exercising well.”



Those who want to take advantage of the MOVE program first need to visit the 70th ISRW Health Promotions Office to complete a Functional Movement Screen.



“The FMS uses seven different assessments to identify weak and improper movement patterns,” said Hickey.



Potential participants perform the movement assessments and receive a score from zero to three in each category. The evaluators assess the FMS and determine a corrective exercise program to address inefficiencies, Hickey said.



The seven exercises are the deep squat, hurdle step, inline lounge, shoulder mobility, active straight leg raise, trunk stability and rotary stability.



“The actual exercise intervention is going to be dependent on what each individual scored on their FMS,” said Hickey. “If you score poorly in one of the categories, we will show you what you should be doing to improve.”



According to William, the MOVE program initially started as a study to prove people who had service-related health issues due to injuries could return to fully deployable status. However, they found the program could be used by anyone, as long as they are coachable and are willing to work hard, he said.



“Our approach is comprehensive and holistic, designed to pinpoint improvement areas and provide external and internal motivation through physical and online support,” said Staff Sgt. Kaz, unit fitness program manager, 29th Intelligence Squadron. “Our goal is to help you in any way possible. As always, fitness is a two-way street, but give us your all and we’ll give you ours!”



For more information about the MOVE program, please call 301-688-2161

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 10:56 Story ID: 221448 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MOVE program created to help Airmen with strength and conditioning, by SSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.