A 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing Airman conducts an inline lounge Jan. 25 at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The inline lounge is one of the seven movement assessments of the Functional Movement Screen, which is part of the Meeting Mission Objectives via Exercises (MOVE) program. FMS uses seven different assessments to identify weak and improper movement patterns. The seven exercises are the deep squat, hurdle step, inline lounge, shoulder mobility, active straight leg raise, trunk stability and rotary stability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

Date Taken: 01.25.2017
Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stay in-line, by SSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.