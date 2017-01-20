Senior Master Sgt. Mark Duarte, 359th Training Squadron, and his spouse walk beneath the saber cordon at the beginning of the recognition ceremony Jan. 20 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Six new chiefs were recognized during the formal ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 09:40
|Photo ID:
|3124260
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-oc707-202
|Resolution:
|3000x2181
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chiefs honored with formal ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
