A cordon of chief master sergeants stand ready to raise their sabers while one of the base’s newest chiefs waits to enter the room during a recognition ceremony Jan. 20 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Six new chiefs were recognized during the formal ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 09:40
|Photo ID:
|3124259
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-oc707-201
|Resolution:
|3000x2312
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chiefs honored with formal ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
