Chief master sergeants bring their sabers to rest at their shoulder during a recognition ceremony Jan. 20 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Six new chiefs were recognized during the formal ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 09:40
|Photo ID:
|3124261
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-oc707-203
|Resolution:
|3000x2306
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chiefs honored with formal ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
