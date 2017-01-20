Chiefs honored with formal ceremony

Chief master sergeants bring their sabers to rest at their shoulder during a recognition ceremony Jan. 20 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Six new chiefs were recognized during the formal ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

