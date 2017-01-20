Chief Master Sgt. Charles Buterbaugh, 96th Communications Squadron, stands at the front of the line of new chiefs during a recognition ceremony Jan. 20 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Six new chiefs were recognized during the formal ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 09:40
|Photo ID:
|3124265
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-oc707-205
|Resolution:
|3000x2086
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, Chiefs honored with formal ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
