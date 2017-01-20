(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chiefs honored with formal ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Chiefs honored with formal ceremony

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Samuel King 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Chief Master Sgt. Charles Buterbaugh, 96th Communications Squadron, stands at the front of the line of new chiefs during a recognition ceremony Jan. 20 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Six new chiefs were recognized during the formal ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chiefs honored with formal ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

