2nd Lt. Kami Miles and 2nd Lt. Connor Camp, 6-52 Air Defense Artillery, secure the chains around a Patriot missile canister while executing joint air load training taught by the 51st Logistics Readiness Group at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 03:09
|Photo ID:
|3124106
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-ZZ999-003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|298.89 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Securing the chains [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Joint air load training enhances readiness
LEAVE A COMMENT