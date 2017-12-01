Staff Sgt. Garrett Hampton, 51st Logistics Readiness Group, gives instructions on the proper way to secure a Patriot missile canister to a 463L pallet during joint air load training with Soldiers assigned to 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 03:09
|Photo ID:
|3124104
|VIRIN:
|170112-A-ZZ999-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|323.7 KB
|Location:
|KR
This work, Providing instruction [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
