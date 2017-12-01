(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Providing instruction [Image 3 of 4]

    Providing instruction

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Garrett Hampton, 51st Logistics Readiness Group, gives instructions on the proper way to secure a Patriot missile canister to a 463L pallet during joint air load training with Soldiers assigned to 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2017.

    Teaching joint air load operations
    Securing the chains
    Providing instruction
    Joint air load training

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint air load training enhances readiness

    Missile
    Osan Air Base
    Air Defense Artillery
    Patriot
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    cold weather
    teamwork
    51st LRS
    Iron Horse Battalion
    air load training
    6-52 ADA BN
    joint air load training

