Providing instruction

Staff Sgt. Garrett Hampton, 51st Logistics Readiness Group, gives instructions on the proper way to secure a Patriot missile canister to a 463L pallet during joint air load training with Soldiers assigned to 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2017.

