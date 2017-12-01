Soldiers assigned to 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Brigade conduct joint air load training with the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2017. The Soldiers are offloading a Patriot missile canister to prepare it for aerial transportation on a 463L pallet.

