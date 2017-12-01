Joint air load training enhances readiness

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea - With snow on the ground, 6th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment Soldiers battled the elements learning the procedures of joint air load operations from Airmen assigned to the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 12, 2017.



Air load operations are essential to air defenders on the Korean Peninsula. In wartime situations, Soldiers may be tasked to move interceptors to more heavily targeted locations in accordance with the commander’s redistribution plan, or assist with integrating external ADA units onto the Peninsula to bolster ballistic missile defense capabilities.



“This training was an introduction to U.S. Air Force specific air mobility equipment and processes,” said Master Sgt. Christopher DiSanto, lead instructor for 51st LRS. “This training encompassed both classroom and hands-on training, in an effort to expose individuals to air load procedures, enhance overall military readiness and rapid deployment capabilities.”



The training was conducted over three days. Day one consisted of movement preparation area operations, where Soldiers focused on the requirements prior to conducting joint air load operations. The Soldiers trained on hazardous material procedures, the frustration zone process, vehicle inspections, documentation requirements and ended the day with final inspections.



“Fight tonight readiness is the number one priority on the Korean Peninsula, and that means being ready for every situation,” said 2nd Lt. Kami Miles, 6-52 ADA officer in charge of air load training. “This event ensured we have Soldiers trained and ready to execute air load operations when needed.”



The second day of training was in the classroom learning the proper techniques of air load operations, discussing common errors, and the different responsibilities for everyone involved. With decades of experience between the instructors from the 51st LRS, the Soldiers received a thorough overview of what to expect on execution day.



“The final day of training involved hands-on training with small cargo build-up of 463L pallets, measuring and calculating center-of-balance for vehicles and equipment, and securing large vehicles and equipment,” said DiSanto.



Although the Soldiers didn’t get the opportunity to load equipment onto an aircraft, the hands on training securing equipment to the 463L pallets met their desired end state. The unit is planning similar training events in the future, and the 51st LRS is prepared to support.



“We definitely look forward to working with them again,” said DiSanto.

