170125-N-SH284-249 DUPONT, Wash. (Jan 25, 2017) Former aviation ordnanceman Paul Buerger hands his wife, Linda, flowers during a ceremony where Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander, Navy Region Northwest, presented Buerger a Bronze Star with 'V' device for Valor at Patriot's Landing. Buerger was originally presented the award after his military service by mail in 1972, but only recently found out it was never entered into his service record. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 21:10
|Photo ID:
|3123605
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-SH284-249
|Resolution:
|2052x3078
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star
LEAVE A COMMENT