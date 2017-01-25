170125-N-SH284-176 DUPONT, Wash. (Jan 25, 2017) The color guard parades the colors during a ceremony where Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander, Navy Region Northwest, presented former aviation ordnanceman Paul Buerger a Bronze Star with 'V' device for Valor at Patriot's Landing. Buerger was originally presented the award after his military service by mail in 1972, but only recently found out it was never entered into his service record. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 21:10 Photo ID: 3123588 VIRIN: 160808-N-SH284-176 Resolution: 4082x2721 Size: 1.01 MB Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.