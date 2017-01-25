(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star [Image 3 of 7]

    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vaughan Dill 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170125-N-SH284-210 DUPONT, Wash. (Jan 25, 2017) Paul Buerger has a Bronze Star with 'V' device for Valor presented to him by Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander, Navy Region Northwest, during a ceremony at Patriot's Landing. Buerger was originally presented the award after his military service by mail in 1972, but only recently found out it was never entered into his service record. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 21:10
    Photo ID: 3123599
    VIRIN: 170125-N-SH284-210
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP - BANGOR, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star
    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star
    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star
    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star
    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star
    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star
    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star

    TAGS

    American Legion
    Bronze Star
    Navy
    Sailors
    NRNW
    Patriots Landing
    NPASE NW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT