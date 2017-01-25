Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star

170125-N-SH284-277 DUPONT, Wash. (Jan 25, 2017) Washington State Representative Drew MacEwan, Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander, Navy Region Northwest, former aviation ordnanceman Paul Buerger and his wife, Linda, pose for a photo following a ceremony where Mayes presented Buerger a Bronze Star with 'V' device for Valor at Patriot's Landing. Buerger was originally presented the award after his military service by mail in 1972, but only recently found out it was never entered into his service record. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

